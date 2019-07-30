CCTV released after terrifying masked gang carrying knife target Barnsley home
Detectives hunting an armed masked gang who targeted a home have released CCTV of a man they are tracing.
Three unknown men wearing balaclavas were seen approaching a home in Warren Lane, Staincross, in Barnsley and one is reported to have been carrying a knife.
The trio were disturbed by an occupant in the property and fled the scene in a black coloured Audi.
Detectives investigating the incident, which happened on Wednesday, July 10, at about 11.40am, have now released CCTV footage of a man they are tracing.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know the man in this footage?
“Please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 14/105249/19 if you have any information that might help with our enquiries.”