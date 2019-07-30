CCTV released after terrifying masked gang carrying knife target Barnsley home

Detectives hunting an armed masked gang who targeted a home have released CCTV of a man they are tracing.

By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 11:45

Three unknown men wearing balaclavas were seen approaching a home in Warren Lane, Staincross, in Barnsley and one is reported to have been carrying a knife.

Read More

Read More
Three more arrests made in connection with Sheffield murder

The trio were disturbed by an occupant in the property and fled the scene in a black coloured Audi.

Detectives investigating the incident, which happened on Wednesday, July 10, at about 11.40am, have now released CCTV footage of a man they are tracing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Do you know the man in this footage?

CCTV of a man police are tracing.

“Please contact 101 quoting crime reference number 14/105249/19 if you have any information that might help with our enquiries.”