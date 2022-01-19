CCTV released after man is kicked to ground in Sheffield robbery and cash card is used
CCTV has been released of two men wanted by the police over a street robbery in Sheffield in which another man was kicked to the ground.
Police officers in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of men they want to trace over the robbery on New Year's Day.
An investigation was launched after a 63-year-old man was walking along Kilton Hill, Burngreave, at around 7.30pm on New Year’s Day when he was targeted by three men.
South Yorkshire Police said the men kicked him to the ground and stole his wallet which contained cash and his bank card.
The card was then fraudulently used at a Nisa store on Castle Street, Sheffield at around 8pm that same day.
Police now want to speak to the men in the CCTV images as they believe they could hold vital information that might help with enquiries.
Call 101 and quote incident number 1,099 of January 1.