Police officers in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of men they want to trace over the robbery on New Year's Day.

An investigation was launched after a 63-year-old man was walking along Kilton Hill, Burngreave, at around 7.30pm on New Year’s Day when he was targeted by three men.

Police officers in Sheffield want to trace these two men over a street robbery in Burngreave and the use of stolen cash card

South Yorkshire Police said the men kicked him to the ground and stole his wallet which contained cash and his bank card.

The card was then fraudulently used at a Nisa store on Castle Street, Sheffield at around 8pm that same day.

Police now want to speak to the men in the CCTV images as they believe they could hold vital information that might help with enquiries.