CCTV released after man has nose bitten in Sheffield pub
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in a Sheffield pub.
By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 11 June, 2019, 14:33
Police were called to the Crown Inn, in London Road, at around 10:30pm on April 28, by a man who claimed he had been bitten on the nose by an unknown man inside the pub.
The victim, a 51-year-old, went taken to hospital where he received treatment for facial injuries.
Officers are continuing with their enquiries and would like to speak to the man in the CCTV as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the man call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/68812/19.