Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an assault which left a man with life altering injuries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is reported that at around 10.30pm on Saturday, December 16, a man was assaulted with a glass bottle by a woman at Biscuit Billy’s Bar on Silver Street in Doncaster city centre.

It is then reported that the woman and another man she was with left the bar. The victim suffered serious life altering eye injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Polie want to speak to this woman in connection with a city centre assault.

She is described as a white woman of a large build with straight, blonde hair and is thought to be around 40-years old.