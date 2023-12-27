CCTV: Police want to speak to woman after man is bottled and suffers life altering injuries in Doncaster bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is reported that at around 10.30pm on Saturday, December 16, a man was assaulted with a glass bottle by a woman at Biscuit Billy’s Bar on Silver Street in Doncaster city centre.
It is then reported that the woman and another man she was with left the bar. The victim suffered serious life altering eye injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
She is described as a white woman of a large build with straight, blonde hair and is thought to be around 40-years old.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 443 of December 16 when you get in touch.