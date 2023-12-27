News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

CCTV: Police want to speak to woman after man is bottled and suffers life altering injuries in Doncaster bar

Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an assault which left a man with life altering injuries.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:13 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is reported that at around 10.30pm on Saturday, December 16, a man was assaulted with a glass bottle by a woman at Biscuit Billy’s Bar on Silver Street in Doncaster city centre.

It is then reported that the woman and another man she was with left the bar. The victim suffered serious life altering eye injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Polie want to speak to this woman in connection with a city centre assault.Polie want to speak to this woman in connection with a city centre assault.
Polie want to speak to this woman in connection with a city centre assault.

She is described as a white woman of a large build with straight, blonde hair and is thought to be around 40-years old.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 443 of December 16 when you get in touch.