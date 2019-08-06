CCTV images released in hunt for Sheffield rapist
Police investigating a rape in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
On April 20 this year, a 23-year-old woman was reportedly raped near to Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre, sometime between 2.15-2.45am.
Detectives investigating the incident have today released CCTV stills of a man they believe could hold vital information.
PC Laura Shaughnessy-Kearns, investigating, said: “Since the incident was reported to us significant enquiries have been undertaken, including forensic work, to identify the suspect, and the victim is continuing to receive support as investigations continue.
“There has also been a lengthy and extensive CCTV trawl of the city centre and wider areas, to piece together the victim’s movements and identify any suspects or witnesses.
“We have since identified a man who we believe could hold important information about what happened and we are urging him or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
“While I appreciate this incident happened earlier in the year, we are confident someone will know who the man is pictured and will be able to assist with our enquiries.
“Please call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 148 of 20 April 2019 if you can help. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”