CCTV images released following Sheffield burglary

Police investigating a burglary in Sheffield have released pictures of a man who they believe can help with their enquiries.

At around 12.45pm on March 31, £3000 cash was stolen from a flat on Glossop Road.

Police have released these images.

The man seen in the pictures was captured on CCTV entering the flat at around this time.

As officers continue with their enquiries they are appealing for the man, or anyone who knows him to come forward.

If you have any information that could help, please call 101 quoting incident number 63 of 4 April 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.