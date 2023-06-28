News you can trust since 1887
CCTV images released by police after man robbed at knife-point in Sheffield city centre

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection to a robbery in Sheffield city centre.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:02 BST

It is reported to have taken place on April 8, at 3am, where a man in his 20s was robbed by an unknown male in an alleyway off High Street.

It is believed that the victim was threatened with a knife, before the man stole his wallet. The victim was uninjured during the incident.

Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in the CCTV images that they are keen to speak to. They believe he may hold vital information.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection to a robbery in Sheffield city centre on April 8, 2023.Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection to a robbery in Sheffield city centre on April 8, 2023.
Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via their online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1,118 of April 8, 2023.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers.org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.