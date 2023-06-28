Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection to a robbery in Sheffield city centre.

It is reported to have taken place on April 8, at 3am, where a man in his 20s was robbed by an unknown male in an alleyway off High Street.

It is believed that the victim was threatened with a knife, before the man stole his wallet. The victim was uninjured during the incident.

Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in the CCTV images that they are keen to speak to. They believe he may hold vital information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via their online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1,118 of April 8, 2023.