CCTV image released in police probe into burglary at Sheffield city centre restaurant

The burglary took place at around 5.25am on Thursday, July 7, when it is reported a man entered a restaurant in Division Street through an insecure window.
Launching an appeal today (Wednesday, July 27), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Once inside, the suspect stole several spirit bottles, before making off with them.
“Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image, as it is believed he may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.”
The name of the restaurant has not been named by police.
Do you recognise this man? You can pass information to police by calling 101, via their online live chat or their online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Quote incident 143 of July 7 when you get in touch.