CCTV image released in police probe into burglary at Sheffield city centre restaurant

The burglary took place at around 5.25am on Thursday, July 7, when it is reported a man entered a restaurant in Division Street through an insecure window.

Launching an appeal today (Wednesday, July 27), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Once inside, the suspect stole several spirit bottles, before making off with them.

“Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image, as it is believed he may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise the man pictured? Police believe he may be able to assist them with their investigation into a burglary carried out on Division Street in Sheffield city centre

The name of the restaurant has not been named by police.

Do you recognise this man? You can pass information to police by calling 101, via their online live chat or their online portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Quote incident 143 of July 7 when you get in touch.