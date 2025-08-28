CCTV image released after woman is followed off Sheffield tram by man

A CCTV image has been released by police after a woman raised concerns about a man she claimed followed her off a tram after initially sitting next to her and acting inappropriately while they were onboard.

Officers believe the man in the image may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police want to tracea this man over reports that a woman was followed by a man when she got off a tram, leaving her feeling distressed | SYP

The incident took place on the afternoon of Monday, August 18.

At around 3.30pm, a woman boarded a tram at Infirmary Road, Hillsborough.

Officers say a man also boarded the tram at the same stop.

It is alleged that the man deliberately sat down next to the woman and attempted to engage her in conversation that was described as inappropriate.

The woman also reported that the man nudged her during the journey, leaving her feeling scared and uncomfortable.

When she later got off the tram, police say the man followed her, continuing to cause concern.

Since the incident was reported, South Yorkshire Police have carried out a number of enquiries to trace the man involved.

Today, officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify.

They believe he may be able to help them with their investigation.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We understand incidents like this can leave victims feeling frightened and unsafe.

“We are releasing this image as part of our enquiries, and we would urge anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch with us.”

Members of the public who recognise the man, or who may have witnessed the incident on the tram, are urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/147985/25.