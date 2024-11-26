Sheffield police release photo of man as part of investigation into alleged construction site theft

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 26th Nov 2024

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a reported theft at a Sheffield construction site.

It is reported that at 6.21am on September 20, hundreds of pounds worth of insulation sheets were stolen from a premises in Savile Street.

It is then alleged that two vans caused damage to a car as they left the site before heading towards Sheffield city centre.

Following police enquiries, officers now want to identify a man pictured in a CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation.

This man is believed to be able to assist police in their investigation into an alleged theft on Savile Street, Sheffield.This man is believed to be able to assist police in their investigation into an alleged theft on Savile Street, Sheffield.
This man is believed to be able to assist police in their investigation into an alleged theft on Savile Street, Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police/google

He is described as a white man, of a large build who is in his 40s. He is around 5ft 10ins tall with short hair that is black on top and grey on the sides.

He is wearing a black body warmer, with a black jumper underneath that has a single white stripe down both arms, as well as black jogging bottoms and black shoes.

If you can help, please pass information to police online via their website, or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/171683/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

