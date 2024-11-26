Sheffield police release photo of man as part of investigation into alleged construction site theft
It is reported that at 6.21am on September 20, hundreds of pounds worth of insulation sheets were stolen from a premises in Savile Street.
It is then alleged that two vans caused damage to a car as they left the site before heading towards Sheffield city centre.
Following police enquiries, officers now want to identify a man pictured in a CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation.
He is described as a white man, of a large build who is in his 40s. He is around 5ft 10ins tall with short hair that is black on top and grey on the sides.
He is wearing a black body warmer, with a black jumper underneath that has a single white stripe down both arms, as well as black jogging bottoms and black shoes.
If you can help, please pass information to police online via their website, or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/171683/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.