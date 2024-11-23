CCTV appeal after woman repeatedly sexually assaulted by man on Sheffield train to Woodhouse

Police want to speak to the man pictured after a woman was “repeatedly sexually assaulted” on a train from Sheffield.

The incident took place between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, October 26, on a train from Sheffield to Woodhouse Station.

British Transport Police want to speak to this man after a woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted on a train from Sheffield to Woodhouse.
British Transport Police want to speak to this man after a woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted on a train from Sheffield to Woodhouse. | BTP

A woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted by a man during the journey.

Officers believe the man in the image attached may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 631 of October 26.

