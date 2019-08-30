CCTV appeal over Barnsley burglary in which offender fled after being confronted
A burglar fled after being confronted by his victim, who was woken by the sound of his car being started outside his home in Barnsley.
The crook had reportedly entered the man's home on Lancaster Street that morning through an unlocked door and taken cash and his car keys, which he was using to try to steal the car when he was disturbed.
The 34-year-old victim was woken at around 5.30pm on Thursday, July 25, and immediately went downstairs to confront the offender.
The burglar ran away, taking the cash but leaving the car.
Officers today released this CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the crime.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 140 of July 25.