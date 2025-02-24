Police want to speak to the man pictured after reports of someone performing a ‘lewd act’ near the entrance to a Sheffield city centre car park.

At 11.40am on February 18, a woman reported seeing a man near the Pennine Five car park sign, on Silver Street Head, performing a sexual act.

Police want to speak to the man pictured after a woman reported seeing a man performing a 'lewd act' close to the entrance of a the Penning Five car park in Sheffield City Centre, on Lee Croft. | SYP, Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police has now released an image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

They believe he may be able to help with enquiries.

Do you recognise this man? He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build, with a short beard.

Anyone with information can call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 394 of February 18, 2025.