CCTV appeal after man seen performing 'lewd act' near Sheffield city centre multi-storey car park

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police want to speak to the man pictured after reports of someone performing a ‘lewd act’ near the entrance to a Sheffield city centre car park.

At 11.40am on February 18, a woman reported seeing a man near the Pennine Five car park sign, on Silver Street Head, performing a sexual act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police want to speak to the man pictured after a woman reported seeing a man performing a 'lewd act' close to the entrance of a the Penning Five car park in Sheffield City Centre, on Lee Croft.Police want to speak to the man pictured after a woman reported seeing a man performing a 'lewd act' close to the entrance of a the Penning Five car park in Sheffield City Centre, on Lee Croft.
Police want to speak to the man pictured after a woman reported seeing a man performing a 'lewd act' close to the entrance of a the Penning Five car park in Sheffield City Centre, on Lee Croft. | SYP, Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police has now released an image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident.

They believe he may be able to help with enquiries.

Do you recognise this man? He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build, with a short beard.

Anyone with information can call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 394 of February 18, 2025.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice