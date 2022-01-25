British Transport Police said an altercation had broken out on Wednesday, December 29, at around 9.30pm, between a man and a young male on board the train.

A group of young men intervened, said police, and the man proceeded to make homophobic comments to them about the young male.

Police investigating alleged homophobic abuse on a train between Leeds and Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured, who they believe may be able to help with their investigation

Officers have today, Tuesday, January 25, released this CCTV image as they continue to investigate the alleged crime.

They believe the man pictured in the CCTV image may have information which could help them with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured or who has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 54 of December 29, 2021.