Two men are wanted by police after they attempted to rob a pair of teenagers at a Sheffield tram stop.

The incident took place last Wednesday (March 22) at around 4.30pm when two teenagers were waiting at the Cathedral Tram Stop on Church Street and were approached by two unknown men.

The men allegedly threatened the teenagers and demanded their phones and money. The victims were unharmed and fled the scene with their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives have now released footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to the two men pictured after a pair of teenagers were threatened for their cash and phones at a Sheffield tram stop.

Do you recognise them? Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 867 of March 22, or by using their online portal here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad