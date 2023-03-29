The incident took place last Wednesday (March 22) at around 4.30pm when two teenagers were waiting at the Cathedral Tram Stop on Church Street and were approached by two unknown men.
The men allegedly threatened the teenagers and demanded their phones and money. The victims were unharmed and fled the scene with their property.
Detectives have now released footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Do you recognise them? Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 867 of March 22, or by using their online portal here.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.