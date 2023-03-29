News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Emergency services on scene after police incident
57 minutes ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
1 hour ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies: ‘Sublime natural talent’ - Piers Morgan
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady dies ‘unexpectedly’ aged 67

CCTV appeal after two men demand money from teenagers in attempted robbery at Sheffield tram stop

Two men are wanted by police after they attempted to rob a pair of teenagers at a Sheffield tram stop.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:26 BST

The incident took place last Wednesday (March 22) at around 4.30pm when two teenagers were waiting at the Cathedral Tram Stop on Church Street and were approached by two unknown men.

The men allegedly threatened the teenagers and demanded their phones and money. The victims were unharmed and fled the scene with their property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives have now released footage of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Most Popular
Police want to speak to the two men pictured after a pair of teenagers were threatened for their cash and phones at a Sheffield tram stop.
Police want to speak to the two men pictured after a pair of teenagers were threatened for their cash and phones at a Sheffield tram stop.
Police want to speak to the two men pictured after a pair of teenagers were threatened for their cash and phones at a Sheffield tram stop.

Do you recognise them? Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 867 of March 22, or by using their online portal here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.