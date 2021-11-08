4. Knifepoint robbery

Officers investigating a knifepoint robbery in Barnsley released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify. On Sunday, October 10, at around 9.30pm, it is reported that an unknown man entered a property on Crown Avenue in the Cudworth area. It is understood that the man entered the property via the back door, whilst the victim was sat in the living room on the sofa. Once in the property, the man is reported to have held a knife against the victim’s throat, before stealing his phone and tobacco and then fleeing the property. The suspect is described as having blonde/mousey brown hair and stubble, and is believed to have been wearing dark clothing and gloves with a hood up at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/156439/21.

Photo: SYP