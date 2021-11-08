These are some of the CCTV and e-fit appeals which were issued by South Yorkhire Police between September and November this year and remain active according to the force’s website, as of Monday, November 8.
In all cases, police want to speak to the person or people pictured in connection with the alleged offence as they believe that person or those people could help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.
1. Woman raped in city centre
Officers want to speak to the man pictured in connection with a sexual assault in the city centre. It is reported that between 1.30an and 1.50am on June 17 this year, a woman in her 20s was raped by an unknown male.
Since the incident, extensive enquiries have been carried out and officers now want to speak to the man in this CCTV image as they believe he may hold information that may help them in their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 83 of June 17.
Photo: SYP
2. Security guard threatened
Officers in Sheffield are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in an Asda store.
Police received a report on October 13 at 8.34pm of threats made to a security guard in the Asda store on Wordsworth Avenue in Sheffield.
It is alleged that a man threatened the worker during a verbal altercation.
Officers are keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101, quoting crime reference number 14/158677/21.
Photo: SYP
3. Knifepoint robbery in car park
Detectives are asking for your help to identify a man in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Sharrow, Sheffield. At 11.30am on Saturday, October 2, the victim was walking along Sharrow Lane through a car park when he was approached, assaulted and threatened with a knife, having his property stolen. The victim sustained multiple injuries.
Officers have since worked with the victim to draw up this e-fit, which fits the attacker’s description.
He is thought to be aged between 20 and 25 years-old, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall with dark hair. He’s also thought to frequent the Sharrow area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 345 of October 2.
Photo: SYP
4. Knifepoint robbery
Officers investigating a knifepoint robbery in Barnsley released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify.
On Sunday, October 10, at around 9.30pm, it is reported that an unknown man entered a property on Crown Avenue in the Cudworth area.
It is understood that the man entered the property via the back door, whilst the victim was sat in the living room on the sofa. Once in the property, the man is reported to have held a knife against the victim’s throat, before stealing his phone and tobacco and then fleeing the property.
The suspect is described as having blonde/mousey brown hair and stubble, and is believed to have been wearing dark clothing and gloves with a hood up at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting investigation number 14/156439/21.
Photo: SYP