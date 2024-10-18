Caught on CCTV in Sheffield & Rotherham: 28 people police want to speak to urgently

2 . Robbery at Sheffield petrol station

Appealing for the public's help on October 3, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a reported robbery in Sheffield. "It is reported that at 10.20am on Saturday 27 July a man stole several items from the ESSO petrol station on Wordsworth close, Sheffield. "Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help officers in their investigation. "The man is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, and of medium build, with dark hair and a moustache. He also has both ears pierced. "Do you recognise him? "If you can help, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/135862/24 when you get in touch." You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. | Submit