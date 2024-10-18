Caught on CCTV in Sheffield & Rotherham: 28 people police want to speak to urgently

Mmbers of the public are being asked to help the police to identify the 28 people pictured here, because it is believed they be able to assist officers with ongoing criminal investigations in South Yorkshire.
The information included in this gallery has been shared by South Yorkshire Police, and was correct at the time of publication.
All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Please call 999 in an emergency.
2. Robbery at Sheffield petrol station
Appealing for the public's help on October 3, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with a reported robbery in Sheffield.
"It is reported that at 10.20am on Saturday 27 July a man stole several items from the ESSO petrol station on Wordsworth close, Sheffield.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help officers in their investigation.
"The man is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, and of medium build, with dark hair and a moustache. He also has both ears pierced.
"Do you recognise him?
"If you can help, you can pass information to us online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/135862/24 when you get in touch."
You can contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
3. CCTV images shared following attempted burglary at Sheffield business park
Speaking on October 10, 2024, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We have released CCTV images of two men we would like to speak to in connection with a reported attempted burglary in Sheffield.
"It is reported that at 6.30am on Sunday 8 September, a commercial premises on Meadowbrook Park in Halfway was broken into during an attempted burglary.
"Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to the two men shown in these CCTV images as they may be able to help officers with their investigation.
"Both men are described as white, in their early 20s, and of medium build.
"Do you recognise them?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 746 of September 8, 2024 when you get in touch.
You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
