Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or online, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
They have all been featured in police appeals released during the course of recent months.
All of the information was correct at the time of publication.
If you contact police over the pictures, quote the incident number listed in the caption.
1. Caught on camera
2. Don Valley Bowl
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Sheffield music festival.
It is reported that at 7.17pm on Saturday 20 July, a man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted at Bassfest at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.
An investigation was launched and following numerous enquiries police are now keen to identify the man in these images as he may be able to help our officers with their investigation.
He is described as mixed race, of a large and muscular build, bald, and with a full beard.
Police say they appreciate the images may not be of the highest quality, but we hope they may help to jog people's memories if they were in the area at the time.
Quote investigation number 14/128887/25 when you get in touch. | SYP Photo: SYP
3. Church Street Swinton
Police appealing for information following a reported assault in Rotherham.
It is reported that on Saturday 21 June at around 10.30pm a 35-year-old man was assaulted at a store on Church Street, Swinton.
The victim received injuries that required hospital treatment as a result of the alleged assault.
Officers attended the scene and launched an investigation. We are now releasing images of two men police would like to speak to in connection with this incident as they may be able to aid the investigation.
One man is described as white, in his early 20s, of a medium build, with short hair and clean shaven. He also has tattoos on both hands.
The other man is described as white, in his mid 30s, and of a medium build.
Police understand that the images are not of the highest quality, but hope that they will serve to job someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time.
Quote incident number 1090 of 21 June 2025 when you get in touch. | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Spital Hill
Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an attempted stabbing in Sheffield.
On Saturday 6 September at 6.05pm, it was reported that during an altercation between two men took place at Spital Hill, outside Jerusalem Café.
During the altercation, it is alleged that one man assaulted another by punching him and attempting to stab him.
Fortunately, the man failed to stab the other man and dropped the knife before running from the scene.
Officers carrying out enquiries have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.
The man in the image is described as aged between 20-30 years old, 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with short black hair. He also has a distinctive stencil tattoo on his left hand.
Quote incident number 771 of 9 September 2025 when you get in touch. | SYP