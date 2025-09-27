3 . Church Street Swinton

Police appealing for information following a reported assault in Rotherham. It is reported that on Saturday 21 June at around 10.30pm a 35-year-old man was assaulted at a store on Church Street, Swinton. The victim received injuries that required hospital treatment as a result of the alleged assault. Officers attended the scene and launched an investigation. We are now releasing images of two men police would like to speak to in connection with this incident as they may be able to aid the investigation. One man is described as white, in his early 20s, of a medium build, with short hair and clean shaven. He also has tattoos on both hands. The other man is described as white, in his mid 30s, and of a medium build. Police understand that the images are not of the highest quality, but hope that they will serve to job someone’s memory if they were in the area at the time. Quote incident number 1090 of 21 June 2025 when you get in touch. | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police