3 . Richmond

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an attempted arson in the Richmond area of Sheffield. It is reported that on Saturday 1 February between 9.30pm and 10pm, the front door of a property on Fishponds Road West was set alight. The fire did not spread and there were no injuries reported. Officers believe that the fire was started deliberately. Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with their investigation. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the reported incident who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage. Quote incident number 477 of 2 February 2025 | SYP Photo: SYP