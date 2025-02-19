The photos have all been shared by the police since the start of the year. They have been taken from CCTV footage collected by police as part of their inquiries into incidents reported to them.
They range from assaults to thefts.
Some people featured may be possible witnesses rather than suspects.
The images have been taken from CCTV cameras from South Yorkshire’s streets, businesses and buses.
If you can help police with any the investigations, you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also phone the force on 101.
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
Police want to speak to the 20 people pictured in the gallery below in connection to investigations.
2. Arundel Gate bus
Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a bus in Sheffield city centre.
On Monday 27 January between 11am and 11.30am, it is reported that a man approached a woman while travelling on the 56 bus. It is reported that the man made inappropriate comments before sexually assaulting her. It is understood he left the bus at Arundel Gate.
Enquiries are ongoing and they are now releasing the picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation as they believe he may hold vital information.
Quote incident number 321 of 27 January 2025. | SYP Photo: SYP
3. Richmond
Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an attempted arson in the Richmond area of Sheffield.
It is reported that on Saturday 1 February between 9.30pm and 10pm, the front door of a property on Fishponds Road West was set alight. The fire did not spread and there were no injuries reported. Officers believe that the fire was started deliberately.
Officers have carried out a number of enquiries and are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with their investigation.
They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the reported incident who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.
Quote incident number 477 of 2 February 2025 | SYP Photo: SYP
4. Bramall Lane
Police released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection to disorder at a Sheffield derby.
On Sunday 10 November 2024, it is reported that disorder occurred at Bramall Lane football ground, as fans were entering the grounds before the match started. It is alleged that missiles, including cans, were thrown.
Enquiries are ongoing, and police have released pictures of three men, as they believe the men pictured may hold vital information that could help with their investigation.
Quote incident number 181 of 10 November 2024. | SYP Photo: SYP``