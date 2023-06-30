4 . Hall Gate Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of an individual they believe could hold important information about a reported sexual assault. At approximately 5pm on Saturday 25 February, it is reported that a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted outside the entrance to flats on Hall Gate. It is believed that a man approached the victim and asked if she was married. The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, attempted to push the suspect away. He pushed her back before showing her pornographic images on his phone, then proceeded to grope her over her clothes. He then backed away, allowing the victim to escape. After following a number of lines of enquiry since the incident, officers are now appealing for the public’s help. They are keen to speak to the individual pictured and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him. Do you know this man? If you have any information, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 638 of 25 February. You can access live chat and our online portal here: https://orlo.uk/1ptwU Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/bM1Xd Photo: South Yorkshire Police