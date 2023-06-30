South Yorkshire Police has released all of the CCTV images included in this gallery, as part of ongoing criminal investigations. They are all currently displayed on the force’s Facebook appeals page, at the time of publication, having been issued within the last six weeks, during June 2023 or the second half of May.
They may not be suspects – police may just want to speak to them because they believe they may have information that would help them.
All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Police have appealed for help tracing the 19 people pictured on CCTV in this gallery, because it is believed they may be able to help with investigations in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Detectives investigating a reported rape in Sheffield have released a CCTV still of an individual they believe could hold vital information. It is reported the victim – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – was raped in a property in the city centre in April this year (2023). Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident was reported, and providing support to the victim. Police are now releasing an image of an individual they think could help with their investigation and would like to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him. Please contact police using webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 950 of 30 April 2023. Access their online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Police in Sheffield are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection to a robbery earlier this year. On 8 April, at 3am, it is reported that a man in his 20s was robbed by an unknown man in an alleyway off High Street. It is believed that the victim was threatened with a knife, before the man stole his wallet. The victim was uninjured during the incident. Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection to the robbery. Do you recognise him? If you can help, please report online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1118 of 8 April 2023. You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online - https://orlo.uk/HBV9o or by calling 0800 555 111. Photo: High Street
Police in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of an individual they believe could hold important information about a reported sexual assault. At approximately 5pm on Saturday 25 February, it is reported that a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted outside the entrance to flats on Hall Gate. It is believed that a man approached the victim and asked if she was married. The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, attempted to push the suspect away. He pushed her back before showing her pornographic images on his phone, then proceeded to grope her over her clothes. He then backed away, allowing the victim to escape. After following a number of lines of enquiry since the incident, officers are now appealing for the public’s help. They are keen to speak to the individual pictured and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him. Do you know this man? If you have any information, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 638 of 25 February. You can access live chat and our online portal here: https://orlo.uk/1ptwU Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/bM1Xd Photo: South Yorkshire Police