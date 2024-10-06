They are among the most recent pictures to be released by South Yorkshire Police, showing people ‘caught’ on camera, who officers have said they are keen to speak to as part of investigations of crimes.

They may be possible witnesses rather than suspects.

All of them remain on South Yorkshire Police’s list of online appeals as officers look into crimes and incidents across the county.

All those pictured in this gallery appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire. They have all been the subject of appeals by officers since late July this year.

The images have been taken from CCTV cameras and individuals in the streets, businesses and parks of Sheffield, with some also taken in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.

If you recognise any of the people in the pictures you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.

In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.

2 . Wordsworth Close Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported robbery in Sheffield. It is reported that at 10.20am on Saturday 27 July a man stole several items from the Esso petrol station on Wordsworth Close, Sheffield. Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak the man shown in the CCTV image as he may be able to help officers in their investigation. The man is described as white, in his early 20s, 5ft 5ins tall, and of medium build, with dark hair and a moustache. He also has both ears pierced. Quote investigation number 14/135862/24 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Hatfield, Doncaster Police have released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in connection with a report of an assault and criminal damage in Doncaster. It is reported that at 10.10pm on Friday 16 August, a 47-year-old woman was assaulted and criminal damage was caused at the Ingram Arms pub on High Street, Hatfield, Doncaster. Officers launched an investigation and arrested a 31-year-old man that same day. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Now police would like to speak with the man pictured in the CCTV image as they believe he could help with enquiries. The man is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build, and around 30 years old. Quote investigation number 14/148700/24. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales