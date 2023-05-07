News you can trust since 1887
Caught on camera Sheffield: 10 men police need to speak to urgently in connection with criminal investigations

Members of the public are being asked to help police trace the 10 men pictured, because it is believed they may be able to help police with investigations into crimes allegedly committed in Sheffield.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th May 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 14:44 BST

The force has released all of the CCTV images included in this list, as part of ongoing criminal investigations.

All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.

You can also contact the force through their live chat and online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jdoaF

Police want to trace all of the 10 men pictured on CCTV stills here, because it is believed they may be able to assist officers in Sheffield criminal investigation

Police want to trace all of the 10 men pictured on CCTV stills here, because it is believed they may be able to assist officers in Sheffield criminal investigation Photo: SYP

Officers investigating reports of indecent exposure are working to identify the man pictured. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.40pm on Tuesday 7 March, a woman was walking through the woods behind Overend Drive in Sheffield when a man is reported to have exposed himself and committed a lewd act. We believe he was in his late twenties to early thirties, with black hair and a black moustache. "The woman was understandably upset by the incident and we are now working to identify this man as part of our inquiry." Do you know him? If you can help, please contact the force through their dedicated portal online: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ You can also report information through 101. The investigation number to quote is 14/49632/23. Photo: SYP

Officers investigating reports of an assault in Sheffield city centre are appealing for help to identify the man in these CCTV images. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on Tuesday 14 February, between 12noon and 1.30pm, the victim, a man in his 60s, was hit on the back of the head on Campo Lane. "The suspect is then reported to have assaulted two other people, before smashing a car windscreen. "Later that afternoon, the same offender is said to have damaged a statue in a church car park on Solly Street. "Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries." Do you recognise him? Anyone with information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to report it by calling 101, live chat their online portal, quoting incident number 361 of 14 February 2023. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: SYP

Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a series of incidents involving graffiti. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is believed a suspect is graffitiing across the city at various locations causing criminal damage to businesses. "We received a report late last year (31 December) of a man entering the toilets inside Riverside Pub in Hillsborough and causing damage to the toilet cubicle. "Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their investigations. "Do you recognise him?" Information can be shared through the online portal on the force's website, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/18721/23 Photo: SYP

