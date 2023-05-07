Caught on camera Sheffield: 10 men police need to speak to urgently in connection with criminal investigations

3 . CCTV issued after reported assaults in Sheffield city centre

Officers investigating reports of an assault in Sheffield city centre are appealing for help to identify the man in these CCTV images. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on Tuesday 14 February, between 12noon and 1.30pm, the victim, a man in his 60s, was hit on the back of the head on Campo Lane. "The suspect is then reported to have assaulted two other people, before smashing a car windscreen. "Later that afternoon, the same offender is said to have damaged a statue in a church car park on Solly Street. "Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he can assist with their enquiries." Do you recognise him? Anyone with information which could assist with police enquiries is asked to report it by calling 101, live chat their online portal, quoting incident number 361 of 14 February 2023. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org Photo: SYP