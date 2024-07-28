2 . Brampton theft

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with an incident of theft in Rotherham. On 6 July at 11.30am it is reported that an elderly man had his bank card stolen at a cash machine next to the Morrisons in Cortonwood Retail Park in Brampton. The victim reported that he was approached by a man who told him the machine wasn’t working properly. Whilst the victim was distracted it is alleged that the man then took the bank card and used it elsewhere to withdraw money. Enquiries are ongoing, and police are keen to identify the man in the image as he may be able to assist with our investigation. The man is described as in his 30s, 6ft and of stocky build. He has short black hair and a short beard. Quote investigation number 14/122379/24 | South Yorkshire PolicePhoto: South Yorkshire Police