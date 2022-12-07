Caught on camera in Sheffield: 17 people captured on CCTV that police want to speak to

3. Attempted burglary in Graves Park

Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary, which is reported to have taken place at a property in Lees Hall Avenue, Graves Park between 4am and 4:30am on August 13 A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported the two men tried to gain access to the property, which was unsuccessful. It is then believed that the suspects then entered a van that was on the drive, before leaving empty handed. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the footage as they may be able to assist with enquiries. "Do you recognise them? If you can help, you can pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 239 of August 13, 2022 when you get in touch. You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you wish to give information anonymously, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

Photo: South Yorkshire Police