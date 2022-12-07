Caught on camera in Sheffield: 17 people captured on CCTV that police want to speak to

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the people captured in these CCTV images in Sheffield, as part of ongoing investigations into crimes committed across the city.
They have appealed to the public to help them get in touch with each of those whose faces are shown in the pictures, pictures which they have released since the start of September.
Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation in Sheffield, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Appeals for each are currently on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page and website, placed there since the start of September 2022.
Where possible we have included incident numbers, to assist with providing information to the police.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or South Yorkshire Police on 101.
All of the information used is correct at the time of publication on Wednesday, December 7.
1. Metal theft in Ecclesfield
Police in Sheffield have issued CCTV stills of individuals they would like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into metal theft in the Ecclesfield area. The incident took place at around 4.30pm on Friday, November, 25, it is reported that a vehicle entered the industrial estate on Station Road, Ecclesfield. A number of suspects are believed to have got out of the vehicle and stole a substantial quantity of metal from the site.
It is understood that the suspects were interrupted and fled the site in the same vehicle, believed to be a black 2007 Honda Civic, ramming the barriers and causing damage.
Officers believe the individuals pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
Please contact the force using live webchat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 715 of November 25, 2022.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Burglary at London Road takeaway
Police in Sheffield have released CCTV stills of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into a burglary which is reported to have taken place at Golden Taste on London Road at around 10.55am on Tuesday, November 1.
It is understood that a quantity of drinks, meat, seafood and other produce were taken from the rear of the business premises during the burglary.
Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
You can contact the force using webchat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 489 of November 1, 2022. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Attempted burglary in Graves Park
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary, which is reported to have taken place at a property in Lees Hall Avenue, Graves Park between 4am and 4:30am on August 13
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported the two men tried to gain access to the property, which was unsuccessful. It is then believed that the suspects then entered a van that was on the drive, before leaving empty handed.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the footage as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
"Do you recognise them?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their new online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 239 of August 13, 2022 when you get in touch.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Assaults and theft in Firth Park takeaway
At 3.50pm on Tuesday, November 15 officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to Kashmir Grill on Firth Park Road following reports that a woman had been assaulted.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Upon officers’ arrival it is believed that a 24 year-old woman was assaulted outside of the takeaway by an unknown woman. The victim suffered bruises and cuts to her face.
"A second victim, a 27 year-old woman is believed to have been assaulted inside the shop by the same offender, during which the victim’s phone is alleged to have been taken.
"Officers are keen to identify the woman in the CCTV image as they believe she can assist with their enquiries."
Do you recognise her? If you can help please report information via the online portal on the SYP website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 660 of November 15, 2022
Photo: South Yorkshire Police