3 . Burglaries at a property on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre

: 03 February 2023 15:39:25 Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with two separate burglaries at the same location in Sheffield. Launching a public appeal on February 3, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Firstly, it is reported that on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at about 11.40am, a man arrived at a property on Rockingham Street in the city centre on his scooter before entering the property and taking some parcels. He then left with these on the scooter. "Then on Tuesday 6 December 2022 at 2.45pm, two men arrived at and entered the same property. Again, they took some parcels and left with them. "Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?" If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat function, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/23513/23 when you get in touch. You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Photo: South Yorkshire Police