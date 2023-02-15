Members of the public are being asked to help police in Sheffield trace the men pictured here, who may hold vital information about ongoing criminal investigations.
The force has released all of the CCTV images included in this list, as part of ongoing criminal investigations. Members of the public are being asked to help South Yorkshire Police trace the individuals pictured because it is believed they may be able to assist with enquiries.
All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling the force on 101.
Police want to speak to all of the men pictured here, as part of ongoing crimnal investigations
2. Assault on Ecclesall Road
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault.
Launching a public appeal on February 6, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that on 10 December, 2022 at 10.40pm, a group of men were stood outside 7 Hills convenience store in Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, when they approached the victim. Two men from the group are then believed to have punched the victim, a 28-year-old man, causing him to fall on the floor. The suspects left the scene on foot. The victim suffered injuries to his face and leg, which required surgery.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?"
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 961 of December 10, 2022 when you get in touch.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org
3. Burglaries at a property on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with two separate burglaries at the same location in Sheffield. Launching a public appeal on February 3, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Firstly, it is reported that on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at about 11.40am, a man arrived at a property on Rockingham Street in the city centre on his scooter before entering the property and taking some parcels. He then left with these on the scooter.
"Then on Tuesday 6 December 2022 at 2.45pm, two men arrived at and entered the same property. Again, they took some parcels and left with them.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise them?"
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat function, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/23513/23 when you get in touch.
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org
4. Burglary at The Straits student accommodation on West Street in Sheffield city centre
Police in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace as part of their ongoing investigation into a reported burglary.
Releasing a public appeal on January 24, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.20am on Thursday, December, 22, 2022 it is reported that a man followed another resident into The Straits student accommodation on West Street in the city centre. The man is then said to have gained access to a room, stayed the night, and taken property including an phone, iPod and tablet when he left the next morning.
"Officers have now released these images of a man they are keen to identify, as they believe he may have information that could help the investigation. Do you recognise him?"
Please contact South Yorkshire Police using webchat, the online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 538 of January 8, 2023.
