Caught on camera in Sheffield: 11 people police need to speak to urgently

2. Reported stabbing on at Olive Grove sports and social club in Heeley

Officers in Sheffield are keen to speak with the man pictured because it is thought he may hold important information about an assault at a social club last year. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Just after midnight on Sunday 4 December 2022, emergency services were called to a report of a disturbance at the Olive Grove sports and social club on Heeley Bank Road. "Upon arrival, a 27-year-old man was found with serious stab injuries. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment and has since been discharged. A 30-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment. "Three men aged 31, 30 and 28-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of section 18 assault. All are currently on bail pending further enquiries. "As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re now keen to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image as we believe he could hold useful information. We’d like to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him." Please get in touch via live chat, the force's online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 3 of December 4, 2022. You can access their live chat and online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Photo: South Yorkshire Police