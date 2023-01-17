Caught on camera in Sheffield: 11 people police need to speak to urgently

South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help to trace these 11 men they need to speak to urgently.
The force has released all of the CCTV images included in this list, as part of ongoing criminal investigations.
Members of the public are being asked to help South Yorkshire Police trace the individuals pictured because it is believed they may be able to assist with enquiries. One of those pictured is a suspect.
All provided crime reference and incident numbers have been included, and should be used when passing information to South Yorkshire Police, which you can do by calling them on 101.
You can also contact the force through their live chat and online portal here: https://orlo.uk/jdoaF
1. Assault at the Bessemer pub in Sheffield city centre
Sheffield CID has released a CCTV still of a man they want to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into the reported assault of off-duty officers.
At around 5pm on Thursday, December 15, it is reported that there was an altercation inside the Bessemer pub on Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said: "Off-duty police officers in the pub intervened in a bid to calm the situation, during which four were assaulted and punched.
"Two men aged 22 and 53-years-old have been arrested as part of the inquiry, on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. Both men are currently on bail pending further enquiries.
"Officers believe that the man in this CCTV image could hold important information about the assaults and are appealing to him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
You can contact SYP via live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 626 of December 15, 2022. Access the online portal and live chat here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
2. Reported stabbing on at Olive Grove sports and social club in Heeley
Officers in Sheffield are keen to speak with the man pictured because it is thought he may hold important information about an assault at a social club last year.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "Just after midnight on Sunday 4 December 2022, emergency services were called to a report of a disturbance at the Olive Grove sports and social club on Heeley Bank Road.
"Upon arrival, a 27-year-old man was found with serious stab injuries. He was taken to hospital to receive treatment and has since been discharged. A 30-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.
"Three men aged 31, 30 and 28-years-old have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of section 18 assault. All are currently on bail pending further enquiries.
"As part of the ongoing investigation, we’re now keen to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image as we believe he could hold useful information. We’d like to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him."
Please get in touch via live chat, the force's online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 3 of December 4, 2022. You can access their live chat and online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
3. Bag containing phones and passports stolen near Ice Sheffield
Police investigating a reported theft at Ice Sheffield have released an image of a man they would like to speak of as part of their enquiries.
It is reported that at around 4pm on December 19, 2022, an 18-year-old woman was with her sister, when she placed her bag on a bench. While their backs were turned, the bag, which contained their passports and mobile phones, was taken.
PC Sarah Morgan said the victim, who was forced to flee her home in Ukraine when the war broke out last February, has been left ‘devastated’ by the incident.
She continued: “Her life has already been turned upside down after she left her home in Ukraine in February. The victim’s dad drove her, her sister and mum to Moldova with nothing more than a backpack each.
“Their entire life has disappeared – her dad’s business, mum’s shop and home. The victim is applying to study at university and needs her passport for the process.”
Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and would like to speak to him, or anyone who recognises him.
You can contact the force via live webchat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime number 14/224109/22 of December 19, 2022. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.
4. Robbery on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre
Officers investigating a reported robbery on Christmas Day (25 December 2022) last year, have released a CCTV image of a man they are keen to identify. A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It was reported a man was walking with two women around 10pm when he was approached by an unknown man on Wellington Street, at the junction with Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre. It is understood that the man threatened him with a knife, and demanded the victim hand over the camera he had. "The victim, a man in his 20’s, held his hands up and the suspect took the camera from around his neck, before running away up Cambridge Street. "Officers are now keen to identify the man in the image to help with the investigation. Do you recognise him? Have you seen him before?"
Anyone with information which could assist with the force's enquiries is asked to report it by calling 101, live chat or their online portal, quoting incident number 480 of 26 December 2022. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
