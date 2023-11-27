Nine people, caught on camera, who Sheffield Police want to speak to over ongoing investigations

They are nine pictures which have been published by South Yorkshire police in the last two weeks.

And they are the faces of people who have been 'caught on camera', who officers think may be able to help with ongoing investigations.

The nine images have been issued by officers as part of enquiries ranging from assaults to burglaries, and are believed to be of people who can help with current investigations.

Most of the incidents happened in Sheffield, but we have also included one from other parts of South Yorkshire.

All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals.

They are not necessarily suspects. They could also be potential witnesses, or people who the public may have seen in the area, published to jog memories.

Do you recognise anyone in this picture gallery?

If you do, you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here.

1 . Caught on camera Pictures show nine people police want to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2 . Firth Park Sheffield Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where fireworks were set off illegally. It is reported that on Bonfire Night (Sunday 5 November) between 8pm and 9.30pm, a group of people, who were on foot, aimed fireworks towards a vehicle and police officers within the Firth Park area. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify this man who may be able to assist with enquiries. Please quote incident number 976 of 5 November 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3 . Firth Park Sheffield Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with an incident where fireworks were set off illegally. It is reported that on Bonfire Night (Sunday 5 November) between 8pm and 9.30pm, a group of people, who were on foot, aimed fireworks towards a vehicle and police officers within the Firth Park area. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify this man who may be able to assist with enquiries. Please quote incident number 976 of 5 November 2023 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales