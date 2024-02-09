You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
1. Caught on camera
South Yorkshire Police have asked to speak to the 26 people pictured in this gallery of CCTV pictures as part of investigations. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Sheffield police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak in connection with an assault on a bus.
It is reported that at 12.30pm on 26 December 2023, a man was punched in the back of the head while he was boarding a bus near Cooplands in Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre.
The victim sustained a small cut to his nose after the force of the punch caused him to hit his head on the Perspex glass on the bus driver's cab.
Enquiries are ongoing, with CCTV trawls of the local area carried out, and officers are now keen to identify the man in the CCTV image as they feel he may be able to assist with their investigation.
Officers say they appreciate the CCTV image may not be very clear, but hope the photograph, description and circumstances will jog the memories of people who may have been in the area at the time.
He is described as a black man, of an average to medium build, who is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. It is thought he is around 5ft 8ins tall and the image shows him wearing glasses and headphones which sit over his head.
He was wearing a dark coloured flat cap, light brown cargo trousers, white trainers and a khaki green body warmer with a grey, long-sleeved jacket underneath. He was also carrying a black and green bag for life.
Quote incident number 301 of 26 December 2023 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.
It is reported that on Saturday 3 February at around 2.40am, a woman had her handbag stolen in Urban Road in Hexthorpe.
It is understood that the woman became disoriented after suffering facial injuries while getting out of a taxi.
A man is then reported to have arrived on foot, picked the woman on the floor and moved her to a nearby bus stop before stealing her handbag and fleeing the scene.
An investigation has been launched but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote incident number 123 of 3 February 2024 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.
It is reported that on Wednesday 24 January between 12pm and 12.15pm, a group of men in a silver Renault van broke into another van in Glover Road, just off London Road, and stole tools that were inside the vehicle at the time.
A number of enquiries have been carried out by our officers, including CCTV trawls of the local area, and now they are keen to identify the two men in the images as they may be able to assist with the investigation.
One of the men, who is pictured wearing a navy-blue hooded top, is described as a white man, of a large build, with short cropped brown hair.
The other man, who is pictured wearing a baseball cap and a hi-viz tabard, is described as a white man, of a medium build, with short dark hair and a beard.
Quote incident number 334 of 24 January 2024 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police