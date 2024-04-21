Caught on camera: 23 pictures show the faces of people South Yorkshire Police investigators want to speak to
They are the faces of people who South Yorkshire police want to speak to.
These pictures have been released by South Yorkshire Police this year, and remain on the force’s list of appeals as officers try to solve crimes and incidents across the county.
All those pictured in this gallery appeared in appeals published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, ranging from assaults and robberies to anti-social behaviour.
The images have been taken from CCTV cameras and individuals in the streets, businesses and parks of Sheffield, with some also taken in Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster
All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.
Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.
If you recognise any of the people in the pictures you can contact South Yorkshire Police online by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.