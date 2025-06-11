Caught on camera: 12 CCTV images of people South Yorkshire Police want to speak to

The 12 pictures have been issued by police over the last couple of months and relate to some serious crimes including robberies and assaults.
All 12 pictures have been issued by South Yorkshire Police as part of their enquiries, although some may be possible witnesses rather than suspects, and remain on South Yorkshire Police’s list of appeals as they look into crimes and incidents across the county.
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101.
In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
1. CCTV pictures
2. London Road
Police are appealing for information following reports of criminal damage in Sheffield.
On Tuesday 20 May at 8.45am, it is reported that a Royal Enfield motorbike was pushed over outside Manhattan Motorcycles on London Road, causing damage.
Enquiries are ongoing and police shared an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident as they believe she may be able to assist officers with their investigation.
Quote investigation number 256 of 20 May 2025 when you get in touch.
3. Rockingham Lane
Police released a CCTV picture of a man they wanted like to speak to in connection to a reported assault.
Three men have been identified following this CCTV appeal.
But officers are still asking for those who may know the man in the image to come forward.
At 1.40am on Thursday 22 March, it is reported that a group of men approached the victims on Rockingham Lane in Sheffield city centre. It is then reported that some of the men from the group verbally and physically assaulted the victims, where they sustained minor injuries.
Several enquiries have been conducted, including CCTV trawls, and police released images of a man who they believe hold vital information that could help.
Quote investigation number 14/55700/25 when you get in touch.
4. Norton
Following damage to crops and threats made to a farmer in Sheffield, police are appealing for your help to identify three men we would like to speak to progress our investigation.
On 24 May, just before 5.30pm, they were called to report three off-road bikes illegally riding through farmer’s land on Old Lane in Norton, Sheffield. Unprovoked threats were made to the farmer while in his yard.
The investigation is progressing, and police are now keen to identify three people in CCTV images as we believe they hold vital information.
The men are described as driving electric off-road bikes without registration plates, aged in their 20’s and around 5ft 10ins tall.
Quote incident number 639 of 24 May 2025.
