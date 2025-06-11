Caught on camera: 12 CCTV images of people South Yorkshire Police want to speak to

3 . Rockingham Lane

Police released a CCTV picture of a man they wanted like to speak to in connection to a reported assault. Three men have been identified following this CCTV appeal. But officers are still asking for those who may know the man in the image to come forward. At 1.40am on Thursday 22 March, it is reported that a group of men approached the victims on Rockingham Lane in Sheffield city centre. It is then reported that some of the men from the group verbally and physically assaulted the victims, where they sustained minor injuries. Several enquiries have been conducted, including CCTV trawls, and police released images of a man who they believe hold vital information that could help. Quote investigation number 14/55700/25 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police