4 . Don Valley Bowl

Police released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Sheffield music festival. It is reported that at 7.17pm on Saturday 20 July, a man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted at Bassfest at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield. An investigation was launched and following numerous enquiries police said they are now keen to identify the man in these images as he may be able to help our officers with their investigation. He is described as mixed race, of a large and muscular build, bald, and with a full beard. Police said they appreciated the images may not be of the highest quality, but hoped they may help to jog people's memories if they were in the area at the time. Quote investigation number 14/128887/25 when you get in touch. | SYP