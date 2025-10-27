South Yorkshire Police have issued the pictures included in this gallery since the start of September, and there are still ongoing appeals by officers into crimes including serious assaults.
Most of the pictures are photographs, including pictures taken from CCTV cameras, but one of them is an e-fit at the centre of an investigation.
Everyone featured in the picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing police investigation in Sheffield or South Yorkshire, but images may be of either potential suspects or witnesses.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or online, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the incident number included in the picture caption when you call.
1. Police appeals
2. Flat Street, Sheffield
Police have released two CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of an e-bike in Sheffield city centre.
It is reported that at 1.35pm on Wednesday 1 October, an angle grinder was used to snap the lock and steal a Giant e-bike from outside a building in Flat Street.
Following numerous enquiries, police released two CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may be able to help them with their investigation.
He is described as white, of a slim build, in his early 30s and around 5ft 9ins tall. He is pictured in the CCTV image wearing a blue and black tracksuit and hoody and appears to have a greying beard for facial hair.
Quote incident number 479 of 1 October 2025 when you get in touch.
3. Lees Hall Avenue , Meersbrook
Police released an picture of a woman they wanted to speak to in connection with a reported dog bite in Sheffield.
It was reported that on at 6.50pm on Sunday 28 September, a man was walking along Lees Hall Avenue when a woman with a dog walked past him on the opposite side of the road. It is then believed the man felt a nudge on his leg from the dog, which then jumped up and bit him on his thigh.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers were keen to identify the woman in the picture as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
The woman is described as white, in her 50s, approximately 5ft 7ins, of slim build, with blonde shoulder length hair.
Quote investigation number 14/170189/25 when you get in touch.
Quote investigation number 14/170189/25 when you get in touch.
4. Don Valley Bowl
Police released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault at a Sheffield music festival.
It is reported that at 7.17pm on Saturday 20 July, a man was left with serious injuries after being assaulted at Bassfest at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield.
An investigation was launched and following numerous enquiries police said they are now keen to identify the man in these images as he may be able to help our officers with their investigation.
He is described as mixed race, of a large and muscular build, bald, and with a full beard. Police said they appreciated the images may not be of the highest quality, but hoped they may help to jog people's memories if they were in the area at the time.
Quote investigation number 14/128887/25 when you get in touch.