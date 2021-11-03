The 43-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested following the death of Kevin Caster, also 43, during the evening of October 19.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a property on High Hazel Crescent just before 10pm that night and found Mr Caster seriously injured inside the house.

Kevin Caster was found dead in a house in Catcliffe, Rotherham, last month

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman arrested over the death was later released on police bail after questioning.

She is to report to the police again on November 16.

An initial post mortem examination proved inconclusive so further tests have been ordered to help determine the cause of death.