Catcliffe death: Murder suspect set to answer police bail
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following a death in Catcliffe remains on police bail while detectives investigate.
The 43-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested following the death of Kevin Caster, also 43, during the evening of October 19.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a property on High Hazel Crescent just before 10pm that night and found Mr Caster seriously injured inside the house.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The woman arrested over the death was later released on police bail after questioning.
She is to report to the police again on November 16.
An initial post mortem examination proved inconclusive so further tests have been ordered to help determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 974 of October 19.