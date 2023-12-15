Do you recognise these two people?

Officers in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

Police want to speak to these two women about a cash theft from a Heron Foods in Rotherham. Do you recognise them? Call 101, quoting investigation number 14/209879/23.

On November 28, at 11.40am, an envelope of cash was taken from a woman’s handbag, while she was in Heron Foods on Howard Street, Rotherham.

Officers now want help identifying the two people in these CCTV images, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise them?