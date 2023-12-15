Cash theft at Heron Foods in Rotherham leads to police appeal to find these two women
Do you recognise these two people?
Officers in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.
On November 28, at 11.40am, an envelope of cash was taken from a woman’s handbag, while she was in Heron Foods on Howard Street, Rotherham.
Officers now want help identifying the two people in these CCTV images, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise them?
If you can help, call South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/209879/23 when you get in touch.