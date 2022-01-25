Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 20 how Adam McCaslin, aged 40, of High Street, Dodworth, Barnsley, had been working for Resolution Interiors between October and December 2020 but he was sacked after he was caught stealing from the company.

Prosecuting barrister Jessica Butterell said McCaslin had been given a company phone and laptop and a pre-salary payment of £5,000 but he failed to secure any clients and he used the company credit card for personal use to pay for £70 trainers and to pay off a debt of £1,395.

McCaslin also handed over the company card to someone else to use to pay off a building materials debt which the defendant had incurred, but the builders’ merchants involved contacted the police, according to Ms Butterell.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a cash-strapped South Yorkshire sales executive has been jailed after he stole hundreds of pounds from his employer.

Judge Peter Kelson said: “Employers employed you on October 5, 2020, and sacked you on December 22, 2020. You secured no contracts but you used the credit card for your own personal benefit and you were dismissed for misconduct and you destroyed the iPhone they had given you out of spite.

"This was just revenge and anger at your employers having found you out and dismissed you.”

McCaslin told police he had been under pressure during the Covid-19 pandemic and he had debts and he was being pursued by debt-collectors and he smashed the phone in anger.

The defendant, who has a previous conviction for stealing from another employer, pleaded guilty to two thefts, a fraud and to causing criminal damage.

Daniel Penman, defending, said McCaslin, who has a family and a new job, has suffered with drug abuse and debt, and when he lost a previous job he turned to drink and drugs.

But Mr Penman added that McCaslin has rekindled his relationship with his wife and daughter, he has a new job and he has addressed his debts.