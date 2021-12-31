Sheffield Magistrates’ Court – sitting at the Sheffield Crown Court building – heard how Daniel Ashmore, aged 33, of Ribble Way, in Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, had been asking for cash from his mother before he struck a living room door at their shared home.

Susan Fisher, prosecuting, said there had also been previous offences committed against Ashmore’s mother which had led to imprisonment, but following the defendant’s release he returned to her home.

Ms Fisher added: “He returned to the home address and started asking for money on December 28 and then started playing music very loudly and there was an exchange.”

A Sheffield Magistrates' Court hearing - sitting at the Sheffield Crown Court building, pictured - has heard how a desperate, cash-strapped son smashed a door at his mum's home after he had been asking for money.

Ashmore subsequently struck the living room door and caused it to come off its hinges, according to Ms Fisher.

Ms Fisher said police were called and Ashmore barricaded himself into a bedroom before he was arrested and pleaded guilty to causing damage.

Karen Moxon-Smith, defending, said Ashmore had been feeling very low at the time and things had been building up for him and he was struggling to socialise and was staying with his mother.

Ms Moxon-Smith added: “He loses his temper when he cannot sort things out and there was drinking involved.”

District Judge Naomi Redhouse said things might have been different had Ashmore been offered a food bank referral, and she believed the probation service had probably not realised how desperate the defendant had been.