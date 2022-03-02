Police issue appeal after cash machine stolen and abandoned in ram raid near Sheffield
A cash machine was stolen in a ram raid at a supermarket in Rotherham in the early hours of Wednesday, only to be found abandoned a short time later.
It was reported a transit van had been used to force entry into the Co-op store on Worrygoose Lane, just after 3am on March 2.
A cash machine was removed from the store and the suspects are believed to have left the area heading towards Thurcroft.
It is believed the cash machine was dragged along the road before being found abandoned not too long after.
The van was also later recovered.
It is thought the suspects may have got into a dark-coloured car, before leaving the scene.
The police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward or CCTV footage to help the investigation.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 079 of 2 March 2022.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.