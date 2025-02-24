Carver Street: Two men arrested after video of disorder on Sheffield party street circulates online
At least half a dozen emergency service vehicles were pictured on Carver Street at 5.50pm on Saturday (February 22) in a video that has been shared widely online.
The clip captures disorder and a large number of officers and members of the public close to the open rear doors of an ambulance, before another police car arrives at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed officers were called at 5.50pm over reports of an ongoing disturbance. They arrested two men.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting on an emergency worker and common assault. He was bailed pending further enquiries.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place and possessing a controlled Class A drug. He received a conditional caution.