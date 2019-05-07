Have your say

Two cars were torched in an arson attack in a Sheffield street this morning.

They were set alight in Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, at 4.10am.

Firefighters have dealt with a spate of arson attacks

Firefighters were deployed to deal with the blaze.

Overnight, crews also dealt with a Ford Transit van set alight in Hounsfield Road, East Herringthorpe, Rotherham.

Yesterday, two vans were torched in East Croft, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Barnsley and grassland was set alight off Hardwick Road, Eastwood, Rotherham.

In the early hours of Sunday, a pile of rubbish was set alight behind a vacant shop in Doncaster Gate, Rotherham town centre.

Anyone with information about any of the arson attacks should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.