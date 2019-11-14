Cars torched in arson attack on Sheffield street
Two cars went up in flames in an arson attack on a Sheffield street.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 9:33 am
Firefighters were alerted to two burning cars on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at around 12.40am today.
Sheffield firefighters also dealt with fly-tipped commercial waste set alight on Bawtry Road, Tinsley, last night.
Firefighters in Doncaster dealt with a motorbike set alight on Gliwice Way, Lakeside, last night and in the early hours of this morning a skip fire on Springwell Lane in Balby was reported.
At 7am today a skip fire was reported on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.