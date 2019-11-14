Firefighters were alerted to two burning cars on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at around 12.40am today.

Sheffield firefighters also dealt with fly-tipped commercial waste set alight on Bawtry Road, Tinsley, last night.

Two cars were set alight in arson attacks on Fox Hill Road, Sheffield.

Firefighters in Doncaster dealt with a motorbike set alight on Gliwice Way, Lakeside, last night and in the early hours of this morning a skip fire on Springwell Lane in Balby was reported.

At 7am today a skip fire was reported on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood.