Cars torched in arson attack on Sheffield street

Two cars went up in flames in an arson attack on a Sheffield street.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 9:33 am
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 9:34 am

Firefighters were alerted to two burning cars on Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at around 12.40am today.

Sheffield firefighters also dealt with fly-tipped commercial waste set alight on Bawtry Road, Tinsley, last night.

Two cars were set alight in arson attacks on Fox Hill Road, Sheffield.

Firefighters in Doncaster dealt with a motorbike set alight on Gliwice Way, Lakeside, last night and in the early hours of this morning a skip fire on Springwell Lane in Balby was reported.

At 7am today a skip fire was reported on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.