A house and two cars were damaged in an arson attack while a South Yorkshire family slept last night.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Park Crescent, Bolton-upon-Dearne, at 11.20pm yesterday and when they arrived they found two cars and the front of a house alight.

A Seat Ibiza had been torched and the flames had spread to the doorway of the house it was parked outside and a nearby car.

A family of four in the house at the time escaped unharmed.

In a Facebook post, the woman who lives there said her family could have been killed.

She said the incident should be treated as ‘attempted murder’.

“Look at my house you lowlife scumbags. There were four people in the house and two dogs. I heard the bang or else we would be dead,” she posted.

She said her family had been ‘scared to death’.

A police probe has been launched.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.