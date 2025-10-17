Police officers and a helicopter were deployed to a Sheffield suburb over reports of men on e-bikes with a gun.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.07pm yesterday (Thursday, October 16), officers received reports of ‘a person with a firearm’ in Carr Road, Walkley.

Police officers and a helicopter were deployed to reports of men on e-bikes with a gun

South Yorkshire Police said it was alleged that two men on e-bikes had broken into a car and stolen a shotgun from the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “Officers attended and arrested and searched a 22-year-old man on suspicion of theft and possession of Class B or C drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 955 of October 16, 2025.

You can report information online here.