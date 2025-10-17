Carr Road: Helicopter deployed over reports of men on e-bikes with stolen gun in Sheffield suburb
At 9.07pm yesterday (Thursday, October 16), officers received reports of ‘a person with a firearm’ in Carr Road, Walkley.
South Yorkshire Police said it was alleged that two men on e-bikes had broken into a car and stolen a shotgun from the vehicle.
The force said: “Officers attended and arrested and searched a 22-year-old man on suspicion of theft and possession of Class B or C drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 955 of October 16, 2025.
You can report information online here.