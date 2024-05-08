Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after a stabbing in Sheffield.

Police said a 19-year-old man had been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Carr Road, in Deepcar, Sheffield

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on Carr Road, in Deepcar, Sheffield.

A 19-year-old suffered cuts to the face, head, arm and leg, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said they were alerted about the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Monday, May 6, at 10.26pm.

“Officers attended and a scene was established while they completed their work,” the force said.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.