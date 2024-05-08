Carr Road Deepcar: Man, 19, taken to hospital after stabbing in Sheffield suburb

Police said the 19-year-old had sustained life-altering injuries
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 8th May 2024, 11:12 BST
A man has been taken to hospital with life-altering injuries after a stabbing in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on Carr Road, in Deepcar, Sheffield.

A 19-year-old suffered cuts to the face, head, arm and leg, police said.

South Yorkshire Police said they were alerted about the incident by Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Monday, May 6, at 10.26pm.

“Officers attended and a scene was established while they completed their work,” the force said.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

