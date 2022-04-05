Rasa Hussain, aged 38, of Pitsmoor Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, was driving a Jaguar XF when he performed a lawful U-turn on a dual carriageway but he carelessly collided with pedestrian Paul Brummett, who had not been using a controlled crossing, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Richard Thyne QC described how Hussain had been driving along Prince of Wales Road towards Sheffield Parkway and he lawfully undertook a U-turn to travel back to Gleadless when Mr Brummett walked around some railings and was crossing the carriageway as the collision happened.

Mr Thyne said: “He stopped and approached Mr Brummett and asked if he was okay and the defendant said he was going to move his car further up the road and he did because he worked at Papa John’s as a delivery driver but having returned the car he did not go back to the scene.

“But what he did do was to tell his managers he had been in a road traffic collision.”

The court heard Mr Brummett, who already had medical difficulties and used a walking stick, was taken to hospital with a fractured hip after the collision about 6.40pm, on March 9, 2019, and he was discharged but after developing an infection he suffered renal and respiratory problems and died several weeks later.

Mr Thyne said there was no evidence Mr Hussain had used excessive speed but it had been his responsibility to take care as he performed a U-turn, which he had failed to do.

Hussain, who has one previous conviction for a driving-related excess alcohol matter, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving after the collision on Prince of Wales Road near to the junction with Castlebeck Avenue and Beaumont Road North, Manor.

The deceased’s sister, Diane Cuthbert, stated her brother who had lived with her and her husband for 17 years had a “huge heart” and he was “loving” and would always put others before himself.

She added: “His loss is so huge in my life I would not know where to begin to explain it.”

Defence barrister Bunty Lalit Batra said Hussain’s driving had otherwise been lawful and he had not been under the influence of drink or drugs and he was in shock and had not hidden the fact he had been involved in a collision.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told Hussain: “Your careless driving caused this man’s death. You will always have to live with that. He was obviously much-loved and liked by family and friends. I repeat you extinguished his life.”

However, Judge Richardson recognised the 61-year-old deceased’s existing ill-health had played a part in his demise but it was the defendant’s careless driving that had ultimately caused his death.

He sentenced Hussain to a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.