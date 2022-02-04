Vehicle crime rates were high in these nine areas of Sheffield

Car thieves are on the prowl in these 9 Sheffield areas - including Sharrow, Broomhall and Darnall

Recently released crime stats have revealed the Sheffield areas worst affected by vehicle crime.

By Kian Rains
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:54 am

Stats released by Police.uk show there were 362 incidents of vehicle crime reported across Sheffield in December last year (2021)

Vehicle crime includes theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle.

These are the 9 Sheffield areas that have been the target of car thieves.

1. Crookes

There were 8 reported incidents of vehicle crime in Crookes in December 2021.

2. Frecheville

Police data shows there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime in the Frecheville area in December 2021.

3. Parson Cross

There were 8 incidents of vehicle crime in the Parson Cross area in December 2021

4. Sharrow

There were 9 incidents of vehicle crime in the Sharrow area in December 2021

