Stats released by Police.uk show there were 362 incidents of vehicle crime reported across Sheffield in December last year (2021)
Vehicle crime includes theft from or of a vehicle or interference with a vehicle.
These are the 9 Sheffield areas that have been the target of car thieves.
1. Crookes
There were 8 reported incidents of vehicle crime in Crookes in December 2021.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Frecheville
Police data shows there were 8 incidents of vehicle crime in the Frecheville area in December 2021.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Parson Cross
There were 8 incidents of vehicle crime in the Parson Cross area in December 2021
Photo: Google Maps
4. Sharrow
There were 9 incidents of vehicle crime in the Sharrow area in December 2021
Photo: Google Maps