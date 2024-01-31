Car thefts: Four arrests after investigation into incidents along Sheffield border with Derbyshire
Police have made arrests after an investigation into recent cross border thefts.
Four people have been arrested as part of a police investigation over thefts around Sheffield's border with Derbyshire.
Derbyshire police have announced the action after a car was stolen in Sothall, Sheffield, before being found in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.
Officers say they found the car, which had been reported stolen, during the evening of Monday, January 22, on Rotherham Close at Killamarsh.
The car, a Volkswagen Golf, was believed to have been stolen from an address in the Sothall area of Sheffield two days earlier, they said.
Derbyshire Police said in a statement: "An investigation is now ongoing into a number of other vehicles which have been stolen from the South Yorkshire area.
"The men aged 47 and 30 and from Rotherham, 28 and from Killamarsh and 25 and from Renishaw were all arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft, and acquire, use or possess criminal property.
"They have all been bailed while enquiries continue."