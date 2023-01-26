A dramatic ram-raid in a South Yorkshire neighbourhood last night saw a 4x4 crash into a house before it was deliberately set on fire.

Police were called to Wilson Avenue, in Penistone, at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (January 26) after a black Land Rover Discovery was driven into the front of a semi-detached home.

The occupants then deliberately set the 4x4 on fire before they entered the property and caused further damage, before fleeing the scene in a second car, a silver estate vehicle.

The black Land Rover was previously reported as stolen prior to the frightening ram raid.

Police are now appealing for any help to track down the offenders, and in particular are asking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, from the Barnsley Command Team, said: “I wholly appreciate incidents like this are worrying for the local community and rest assured we are taking this very seriously. Our enquiries are continuing at pace to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the silver estate vehicle after the incident, or anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from Wilson Avenue or the surrounding area.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 805 of January 25.

If you have dashcam or CCTV footage, you can email this to [email protected] and put the incident number as your email subject.