Car 'shot at' on Sheffield street
A police investigation has been launched, after a car was ‘shot at’ on a Sheffield street yesterday evening.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 13:40 pm
The incident took place on Raby Street, Tinsley at around 5.50pm.
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were sent out to the scene, after receiving reports of a ‘group of men damaging a car’ on the street.
A SYP spokesman said: “On arrival officers found two damaged cars.
“One of the cars appears to have been shot at.”
Anyone with any information which may help officers is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 714 of September 27, 2019.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.