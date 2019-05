Have your say

Police have seized a car for obstructing three garages on a Sheffield street.

The vehicle was seized from Hazelbarrow Grove, Jordanthorpe yesterday (Friday, May 3).

A spokesman for the Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing team said on Facebook: "This caused someone to get a taxi to work. However this has been seized by myself should you want it back Pcso 8064."

