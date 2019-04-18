Car left crumpled after crash yards from school crossing in Sheffield

A parked car was reportedly shunted up to 12 feet in a crash near a Sheffield school as parents were collecting their children.

The motorist then drove off, leaving the other car's boot a crumpled mess, after the collision close to the crossing for Abbey Lane Primary School in Woodseats.

The aftermath of the crash on Abbey Lane in Woodseats

Michael Green, who had only bought his Civic Honda a few weeks earlier, said he had parked in a bay on Abbey Lane on Tuesday afternoon before collecting his eight-year-old daughter from the school and visiting a newly-opened sweet shop nearby.

He told how they returned to find the car shunted 10 to 12 feet towards the pelican crossing, which young children had been using.

“It’s not my car I’m worried about. It's the fact this could have been so much worse,” he said.

“There could have been someone in the back of our car, or if our car wasn't there to stop it the other car could have ended up hitting a child.

“It's a notorious spot. This is a 30mph zone outside a school but you often get cars going at least 40mph and failing to stop at the crossing. It’s shocking the way people drive there with so many children around.

“There’s a lollipop lady at the crossing but she would tell you tales of almost being knocked over, and I think they need to do something to improve safety, like putting up traffic lights.”

Mr Green said the crash happened at 3.30pm and CCTV showed the other car swerve into the parking bays, seemingly to avoid other vehicles waiting for children to cross.

He said the driver could be seen reversing before driving a short distance up the road and getting out to check his vehicle, which appeared to be leaking fluid, at which point he removed the damaged bumper and placed it into the car.

The school declined to comment when asked about safety at the crossing.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting a response.