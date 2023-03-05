An image posted online shows an upside down black vehicle, reportedly on Cooks Wood Road, Shirecliffe. The airbags have gone off, the rear bumper is hanging loose and there is debris in the road. It is claimed the car flipped after hitting another vehicle and the driver and passenger left the scene. The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police about the incident, believed to be at lunch time on Sunday March 5.
Car flips and lands on roof after hitting vehicle in Sheffield suburb
A suburban Sheffield road was closed after a crash left a car on its roof.